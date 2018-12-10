NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control received a big boost in funds Monday and its all in hopes of getting animals into loving homes.
Nashville Fire Hockey Team and the Nashville Predators gave $7,000 to the center to help take care of animals during the holiday season. It was also an effort to draw attention to adoption needs.
"You got to remember we had two hurricanes, one on the coast and one in the gulf and a lot of those animals were brought to Middle Tennessee, and they are full, Metro Animal is full," said Scott Wrenn of the Nashville Fire Hockey Team.
Right now, the center is maxed out for dogs. There were a couple of pets out at the donation announcement, and one of the dogs was adopted on the spot.
Metro Animal Care is open seven days a week.
