NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control is offering an adoption deal just in time for Halloween.
As part of the Howl-O-Ween adoption special, all dog adoption fees will be reduced.
Participants will be able to draw from a candy bowl to pick their fee, which will range from $0 to $20. Regular adoption fees are as much as $90.
All adopted pets will come spay/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccinations.
The adoption special will last from Friday through Sunday.
MACC is open seven days a week for adoptions from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The facility is open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Click here for directions.
