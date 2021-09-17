NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Animal shelters across the country, including Middle Tennessee, have dogs and cats that need a loving home.
NBC and News 4 are taking part once again to help "clear the shelters." News 4 visited the Metro Animal Care and Control to share how you can help.
"This is kind of the worst environment for an animal," Volunteer and Events Coordinator at MACC Maria Bascetta said.
That's why it's so important for these cats and dogs to find a family that loves them unconditionally. Right now, shelters are typically full.
"A lot of people don't know that shelters are really busy in the summer. We've been seeing a lot animals coming in. We've been seeing a lot of emergency surrenders. There's a lot of evictions," Bascetta said. "There's a lot of economic stuff happening that's causing people to have to surrender animals. So, the faster we can get them out and into homes the quicker their life goes back to normal."
Since the Clear the Shelter's event started in August, almost 100 have new homes. But these animals still in cages need to be adopted. If you're not ready to jump into adoption yet, consider fostering.
"We have a foster program that's called the bow wow breakout. So, for people who are a little bit on the fence about fostering and maybe not sure if it's right for them," Bascetta said. "We can send them with an animal for a day trip or for a few days, and a lot of times those turn into a week or two and into adoptions."
For more details on how can help Clear the Shelters, click here.
