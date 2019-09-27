NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After several reports from the community, a dog now has a snack jar off its head.
Volunteers from Metro Animal Care and Control said they got several tips about a dog roaming around the Antioch area. They thought the dog had some sort of plastic jar stuck on its head. So, their team responded to the calls looking for the dog, but couldn't find it.
Finally, the crew spotted the dog and took it to the shelter. The shelter thinks the whole thing was an accident.
"It probably got hungry," said Ashley Harrington of Metro Animal Care and Control. "I imagine it was a stray dog in the area and it just saw that as a food source and unfortunately its head got stuck in there."
Harrington also said the shelter's doctor was able to remove the jar. The dog is doing great.
