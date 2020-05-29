Metro Action to continue free meal plan

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For people with students in schools, The Metropolitan Action Commission announced it will continue to provide free meals.
Starting on Monday, they will provide free breakfast and lunches. There is no cost or enrollment required.
The meals will be sent out to different locations throughout Nashville and Davidson County. The locations are as follows:
- Andrew Jackson Boys & Girls Club - 916 16th Ave No. Nashville
- Bellevue Regional Community Center 7368A Hwy 70 S. Nashville
- Biltmore Place Apartments 830 Glastonbury Rd. Nashville
- Camp Skillz 730 Neelys Bend Rd. Madison
- Charter Village Apartments 333 Rio Vista Dr. Madison
- Cleveland Park Boys & Girls Club 610 Vernon Winfrey Ave Nashville
- Easley Community Center 1000 Edgehill Ave. Nashville
- East Park Regional Community Center 600 Woodland St. Nashville
- Gordan Memorial Freedom School 2334 Herman St. Nashville
- Hadley Park Regional Community Center 1037 28th Ave No. Nashville
- Hadley Park Tennis Center 1037B 28th Ave No. Nashville
- Hartman Park Regional Community Center 2701 Tucker Rd. Nashville
- Hermitage Community Center 3720 James Kay Lane Nashville
- Kirkpatrick Community Center 998 Sevier St. Nashville
- Little Saints Comp Learning Center 858 West Trinity Lane Nashville
- Lobby Community Center 2301 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Nashville
- Madison Community Center 510 Dupont Ave Madison
- Margaret Robertson Apartments 571 Margaret Robertson Dr. Hermitage
- Morgan Park Community Center 411 Hume St. Nashville
- Napier Community Center 74 Fairfield St. Nashville
- Old Hickory Community Center 1050 Donelson Ave Old Hickory
- Overlook Ridge Apartments 2400 Buena Vista Pk. Nashville
- Paradise Ridge Community Center 3000 Morgan Rd. Joelton
- Parkwood Community Center 3220 Vailview Dr. Nashville
- Parkwood Villa Apartments 3258 Brick Church Pk. Nashville
- Paleo Summer Dance Camp 5970 Mount View Rd. Antioch
- River Retreat Apartments 800 Cheyenne Blvd. Madison
- Royal Enrichment Academy 3401 Knight Dr. Nashville
- Sevier Park Community Center 3021 Leland Ln. Nashville
- Shelby Park Community Center 401 S. 20th Nashville
- Smith Springs Community Center 2801 Smith Springs Rd. Nashville
- Southeast Community Center 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy. Antioch
- South Inglewood Community Center 1624 Rebecca St. Nashville
- The Bride of Christ Outreach Ministries 1632 Arthur Ave Nashville
- The First Tee of Tennessee 2009 Sevier St. Nashville
- Two Rivers Middle School 2991 McGavock Pike Nashville
- Village Learning Center 1403 Robinson Rd. Old Hickory
- Watkins Park Community Center 616 17th Ave North, Nashville
- Watson Grove Miss Baptist Church 1415 Horton Ave. Nashville
- West Park Community Center 6105 Morrow Rd. Nashville
- Westwood Baptist Church 2510 Albion St. Nashville
The free meals run through the end of July.
“We are appreciative of the partners who were able to either adjust their summer program gathering sizes or allow their buildings to be open just to provide meals so that children will have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer,” Marvin D. Cox, Metro Action Community Services Director, said in a statement.
For more information about the food program, click here, e-mail us at metro.action@nashville.gov or call 615-862-8860, extension 70100.
