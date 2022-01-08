NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Positive COVID-19 cases surge throughout the Nashville area, leading to many to rethink their policies on how to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Metropolitan Action Commission announced Saturday a shift in their programs in services to being offered remotely starting Monday, Jan. 10. Part of the reason to why this decision was made was due to team member shortages due to the number of cases in Davidson County.
“During this time, the increased air flow circulation will be maximized due to team members working remotely and the thorough sanitizing at all 9 of our locations as an added preventative measure,” said Cynthia Croom, Executive Director of Metro Action.
Metro Action plans to re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the holiday observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
While Metro Action is remote, customers can continue to provide documents for rental, utility, mortgage and any other payment assistance program (including the HOPE program) to their email.
Metro Action phone lines will be answered remotely during operational hours as well.
If you have any other questions, contact Metro Action at 615-862-8860.
