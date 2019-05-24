NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Action Commission has fans and air conditioning units available for Davidson County residents as part of their summer cooling program.
The program is to help the elderly, families with children under age 6 and people with medical conditions affected by extreme heat.
The Metro Action Commission also helps in other ways.
There’s a low-income home energy assistance program, which provides help with bills, like electricity.
In order to qualify for assistance, people have to show proof of income and their 12-month billing history.
With an increase in state funding, the group is able to keep more people cool and safe on a hot day.
“We’re able to help more households,” said Lisa McCrady, spokesperson for Metro Action Commission. “So where we used to be able to help around 9-10,000 families, we’re now able to help 30,000 families with the help we have this year.”
The fans and air conditioning units are available because of state funding and donations from the public.
