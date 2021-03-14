NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning Monday morning, over 5,000 people will be able to get assistance with renting or rental owners that may have struggled during the pandemic.
Renters and landlords will be able to visit the Metropolitan Action Commission's HOPE Portal beginning Monday morning and submit an application for assistance.
The agency followed a three-phase process beginning with residents with pending evictions cases already filed in the Davidson County General Session Court.
The second phase was uploading more than 600 applications received by Metro Action in November and December that were not able to receive assistance due to depleted funds.
The last phase is the public opening of the application portal which allows Davidson County residents not in either of these categories but unable to pay their rent to apply.
With the $20.8 million that the city received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the agency estimates the HOPE program will help over 5000 residents impacted by COVID 19 to catch up past due rent and utility payments up to 12 months behind.
“These dollars present a great opportunity to help residents recover from the financial impact of COVID 19,” said Dr. Cynthia Croom, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Action Commission.
Metro Action has a call center specifically dedicated to helping residents and landlords apply. Applicants can call 615-862-RENT, Monday through Saturday from 7am until 7pm for assistance.
This program is free to applicants. At no time should applicants pay to apply or to set up their account in Metro Action HOPE portal. Applicants should report anyone who asks for payment to the Metro Action HOPE Call Center at 615-862-RENT.
