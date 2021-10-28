NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is in jail Thursday after being caught with several drugs in her home with two children inside.
Metro Police were called to the apartments at 2131 Elm Hill Pike and discovered a small box containing 34 grams of meth in three small bags, 24.2 grams of heroin in three bags, and $296 cash.
The woman, Sara B. Murphy, 30, was the only adult in the home at the time, but had two children with her, one an 8-year-old and the other an 11-year-old.
Murphy is being charged with child neglect, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance with intent to contribute.
