MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Millersville on Tuesday morning.
Millersville police officers reportedly attempted to stop the motorcyclist for a registration violation at the intersection of Kelly Willis and Gideon roads just after 11:45 a.m.
According to police, the motorcyclist would not stop, prompting a pursuit. During the chase, a Pontiac G6 turned left across traffic toward a driveway.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Christopher Beam, hit the passenger side of the vehicle and landed in a yard on Gideon Road.
Beam was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.
Police said Beam was in possession of methamphetamine packaged for resale.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash.
