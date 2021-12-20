NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sky watches should keep a sharp eye to the night sky in the coming nights, with our final annual meteor shower of the year expect to peak tomorrow night. Even though it hasn't felt like it over the last couple of weeks, the start of winter is just a day away here in the northern hemisphere.
Remember, the Earth is tilted on a 23.5-degree axis, not straight up and down. It's that tilt that gives us our seasons as we revolve around the sun. As we're tilted away from the sun, we're in the winter. When we are tilted toward the sun, we are in the summer months.
Tomorrow will be the official start of winter for us in the northern hemisphere, where we have our shortest day, and our longest night. As we tilt away this time around, we are going to welcome winter with a little bit of a treat.
Tomorrow night around 1AM, you'll want to look to the northern portion of the sky. That's when this meteor shower is going to peak. You'll want to look near the Little Dipper, just to the left of the Big Dipper. Five to ten meteors are expected to cross the sky every hour. You’ll want to make sure you try to look away from the moon into a darker part of the sky but it's a nice way for us to welcome winter and end the year of 2021.
