NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police several cars were damaged after striking some large pieces of metal in the road along Interstate 24.
At least six vehicles were damaged near the exit for Shelby Avenue in East Nashville on Wednesday morning.
The scene has cleared. It's unclear how the metal pieces got into the roadway.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
