Mercy Lounge closing its doors after nearly 20 years

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Mercy Lounge will be closing its doors next year after two decades on Cannery Row.
The "flagship venue at One Cannery Row," according to its Facebook, will shut down at that location at the end of May in 2022. The owners said their lease is ending, relocating the venues to a new undisclosed location.
"Let's make these last 8 months on Cannery Row the best ever," Mercy Lounge posted on its Facebook page.
Mercy Lounge is one of the multiple independent music venues across Nashville that will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from anyone wanting to enter for a show.
