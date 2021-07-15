NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - Restaurants across Nashville are facing rocketing food costs as U.S. consumer prices increased nearly 1 percent last month, the most in 13 years.
Many restaurants have had to increase prices or remove menu items altogether.
"Frustrating to say the least but we've had a very good clientele that's supported us," Melissa Hall, manager at Noshville Deli said.
Even though the foodies have kept the eats flying out of Noshville Deli, it's had to remove at least 30 percent of its menu because it can't get the product or it's too expensive.
"Corned beef, pastrami, they've become a rarity for us to get," Hall said. "The cost of product has gone [so] high and it's almost impossible to get a lot of products especially for us being a New York style deli with a lot of specialty products."
Inflation and labor shortages are a contributing factor to the soaring menu prices, economists say, but the spiking inflation won't last forever.
"I'm going to be honest it is hard [to predict] but the consensus is inflation is going to be here for just a moment."
Hall is grateful for the continued support of regulars at Noshville Deli, which has been serving up breakfast and lunch for more than two decades.
To view the Consumer Price Index (CPI), click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.