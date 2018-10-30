One month before the deadline for applications, tnAchieves still needs 109 mentors in Davidson County for it's TN Promise program.
Mentors provide each scholarship applicant a local support system who ensures the transition from high school to college is as easy and successful as possible.
According to tnAchieves, many of the students that apply for TN Promise will be the first person in their family to attend college and the support of a local volunteer helps ease some of the unknown. Mentors remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource, and, most importantly, encourage students to reach their full potential.
Mentors are only asked to give one hour of their time per month. Each mentor attends a mandatory training and then two, one hour meetings with their assigned students over the course of the year.
The deadline to apply as a mentor to work with the TN Promise Class of 2019 is November 30. Interested volunteers can learn more and apply at the tnAchieves website by clicking here.
