NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - tnAchieves is recruiting 9,000 volunteers to serve as mentors for students applying for TN Promise grants.
Tn Promise is a financial aid program that gives every high school senior a chance to attend a community or technical college tuition free.
One component of the program is the volunteer mentor program.
tnAchieves is recruiting 9,000 volunteers to serve as mentors in 83 counties.
Mentors work with a small group of three to seven students as they transition from high school to college. Mentors send reminders of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resourse and encourage students to reach their full potential.
All mentors complete a one-hour training in person or online and attend two one-hour meetings with their students over the course of the year.
Davidson County needs 708 mentors and only 100 have applied.
Other counties in Middle Tennessee that need mentors are:
- Cannon County: 17
- Cheatham County: 68
- Dickson County: 86
- Maury County: 137
- Robertson County: 109
- Rutherford County: 449
- Sumner County: 357
- Williamson County: 356
- Wilson County: 223
“While TN Promise funding is important, our mentors represent the heart of our program,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro in a news release. “Providing a complete wraparound support system for our students, both financially and emotionally, is the key to their success. It is also part of the broader culture change that we are working on in Tennessee.”
Current tnAchieves mentors indicate that they only spend about one hour per month in their volunteer role.
“It is a small time commitment but we know the impact mentors are having on their students is significant,” said tnAchieves Deputy Director of Partnerships Graham Thomas in a news release. “Anyone in the community that has one hour a month, thinks education is important and wants to work with students can make a lasting impact both locally and for our state with this program.”
To learn more about the tnAchieves mentor program or to apply, visit www.tnachieves.org. You can also contact Graham Thomas at (615) 604-1306 or graham@tnachieves.org.
