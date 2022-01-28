NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 Nashville wants to remind the Nashville population that you are not alone.
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services has a list of great services that all those who deal with mental health issues are encouraged to use if needed.
Such programs include:
- Encouraging co-occurring competent and co-occurring friendly programs
- Supporting culturally responsive and linguistically competent services
- Upholding System of Care core values and principles
- Preventing and mitigating the impact of adverse childhood experiences
- Promoting trauma informed approaches
- Prioritizing evidence-based and/or evidence-informed services
