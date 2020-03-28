NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Crisis calls are coming into Nashville’s Mental Health Cooperative, about 25 a day.
The director of emergency psychiatric services said thats average. “Some of that directly related to the covid-19 outbreak,” Adam Graham said. “Some of it not related at all.”
Keeping crisis levels down is exactly why he keeps going to work. ”That is one headline we don't want to see, is that because of this, it lead to a greater loss of life,” he explained. “It’s something we're certainly very mindful of and that's why we're staying fully operational in the midst of all this.”
”All this,” Graham said, is more than enough to take a toll on our mental state. “This is causing a major disruption in two areas of life: one is our social connectedness, and the other is in our structure,” he explained, via is FaceTime interview with us.
“Things like this: a FaceTime or Zoom, anyway of digitally connecting with folks goes a really long way.”
Click here (https://www.mhc-tn.org/) for the number to call in a mental health crisis, or if you just need to talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.