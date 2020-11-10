NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a mental toll on working parents and News 4 talked with experts to help them with the stress caused from the virus.Jessica Joyner is a preschool teacher and a mother of two. Her days in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are jam packed.
"Normally we would get up and get the kids ready to go over to the center where I work," Joyner said.
Joyner teaches 1-year-olds and 2-year-olds. Her 3-year-old spends the day in a nearby classroom.
As for her 9-year-old, he's learning virtually in a room set up by the school.
"And then, whenever I had a free second or he needed something, he would stick his head in my classroom," Joyner said. "If I was going to the restroom, I would stick my in with him and make sure he was doing what he was supposed to be doing."
Joyner is incredibly positive and optimistic, but she can't deny, she's also stressed.
"It feels like you have ten balls in the air and they're all up for now,
but you're kind of just waiting for that moment where you blink too long and then they all hit the floor," Joyner said.
"You're really seeing genuine mental health symptoms of depression and anxiety in people who had not experienced that before," Dr. Justin Briggs, the president of Briggs Institute Incorporated, said.
Briggs said the best thing for stressed out parents to do is to set realistic expectations and practice self care.
"So that's sleep, diet and exercise, and usually just a little bit of 'me time.' It doesn't take much," said Briggs.
Meanwhile Joyner had this message to share:
You're making the decisions you can to keep food on the table, a roof over your heads, your kids safe and healthy and nobody can ask for more that. You're doing phenomenal. You're killing it. You're doing it. You got it. It will be better soon.
