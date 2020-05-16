NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Southeast Psych Nashville has new findings about COVID-19 and how it’s affected mental health.
85 clinics in 10 states responded to a survey they created.
They found out anxiety and depression has increased in adults.
News4 spoke to Southeast Psych Nashville’s psychologist Lauren King about their findings.
“What we saw mental health practitioners reporting most was that they were seeing an increase in anxiety and stress,” she said. “Two thirds of the therapists said we’re seeing an increase in stress among adults.”
They believe this is because people are trying to control the uncontrollable.
“People are losing their jobs, their homes,” King said. “I think people right now to feel like I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what’s right. Do I let my child go to the play date. Do I not? Do I go to the grocery store? What’s the right thing, you know?”
When it comes to children and teenagers, anxiety is down.
“The guess is that they have a less academic pressure, less social pressure right now,” King said.
They’re also seeing issues in sleep patterns. King says with her clients, this is because they do not have a set schedule every day. So, she’s advising them to wake up at an earlier time anyways.
“Put away your screen earlier, use a cool room with light noise, make it dark, make sure you’re exercising during the day, exposing your eyeballs to light,” she said.
If you need to speak to someone immediately about mental health issues click one of these links: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline
https://www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/need-help/crisis-services/tn-statewide-crisis-phone-line.html
There are also counselors in the Nashville area ready to help through tele-therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.