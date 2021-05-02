NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Just a day after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville Police, mental health experts are weighing in.
Jacob Griffin was living with schizophrenia when he was approached by officers after they received a call from his mother saying he was sending threatening messages to her and others.
"He is schizophrenia and for about the last hour has been texting me messages that he plans to kill me and other people," the voice recording to 911 from Karen Griffin said.
Harifah Hendrickson, a therapist with Imani Behavioral Health, says people living with schizophrenia often hear voices and see things that aren't there, making it difficult to complete simple tasks in their everyday life.
"A lot of times they may discard their activities of daily living so that includes hygiene cleaning up with major tasks," Hendrickson said to News4.
Hendrickson says this shooting emphasizes the need for officers to get extensive training on dealing with mentally ill patients and hopes after this more people will seek the training.
If you or someone you know is living with mental health issues, please call 615-460-4004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.