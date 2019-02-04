We talk about crime in our neighborhoods and you see the police in our video, but you might not see the mental health professional standing right beside them, working to de-escalate situations like standoffs.
For years, the Metro Police Department has partnered with the Mental Health Cooperative to train officers in dealing with mental health crises. April 22, 2018 defined what a crucial relationship it is.
“I think it’s motivated both us and Metro Police to work closer together to make sure that no cases fall through the cracks,” Michael Randolph, the organization’s Law Enforcement Liaison, explained.
Nearly 10 months after a man opened fire inside the Antioch Waffle House, Randolph and Director of Emergency Psychiatric Services Adam Graham work tirelessly to make sure it won’t ever happen again.
“Whether it's self-directed or other-directed, it's really acting form a place of desperation,” Graham explained. “Where they feel like no other option is going to work. Only violence can get the end result, can bring you relief or some kind of perceived justice.”
The pair do mental health work all over the country and said Nashville is really leading the curve in its mental health expert relationship with law enforcement.
“Metro Police is more motivated than a lot of other cities to really bridge the gap for mental health education for their officers,” Randolph said.
They lead lectures, design de-escalation scenarios, and teach cadets in training what to say to someone facing crisis.
“We want to be as available as possible to help relieve that pain to provide real hope so that violence never seems like the only option for an individual,” Graham said.
Mental health professional involvement on police calls, is steadily increasing in Nashville, from 56 in January 2018, to as many as 88 in August.
“It makes me feel really great that if Adam and I, and our organization, and the police weren’t really motivated to help, that person would've fell through the cracks,” Randolph said.
In the fight for early intervention, they also hope to squash stigma. “It's easy to fear what you don't know,” Graham said. “If someone's facing an intense mental illness, it's easy to think that person could be violent… We want to get to why that behavior is happening. Why is the person in pain? Why are the acting the way they’re acting?”
Both Randolph and Graham do extensive training worth with Tennessee’s FBI field office in Memphis as well.
If you our someone you know is ever in crisis, you can call the Mental Health Co-Op’s 24-hour hotline (615) 726-0125, or just show up at their Crisis Treatment Center at 250 Cumberland Bend.
