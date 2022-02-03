NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Mental health experts continue to criticize why counselors were not at a shooting on I-65 last week. Metro Police started the Partners in Care pilot program, where officers drive with mental health counselors.

Thursday, police officers and 911 dispatchers admit a counselor could have changed the outcome that led to Landon Eastep’s death. So why were no counselors at last week’s scene?

The Mental Health Co-op said it’s because they only have six mental health clinicians in the program and two of those are part-time. It’s small right now, only at the MNPD North and Hermitage precincts. Mental Health advocates say the program needs to grow.

In an MNPD officer’s bodycam video, you see a group of nine police officers pointing their guns at Landon Eastep. What’s not seen? A mental health expert.

“This is what it looks like when you don’t know how to deal with mental health issues,” says attorney, Joy Kimbrough, at a press conference last week. “This is the result; this is what you get.”

Metro launches program to help with mental health crisis calls A major change came to the Metro Police Department on Monday as for the first time, officers are officially out patrolling with mental health professionals at their side.

It’s a criticism Eastep’s widow, Chelesy Eastep, notices as well.

“You have shields, you have tasers, you have rubber bullets or bean bags, you have dogs,” said Chelesy Eastep. “And if you see somebody is struggling with their mental health, the first thing you should not do is you should not pull your gun on them.”

Thursday, mental health experts admit a mental health expert needs to be at scenes like the one where Landon Eastep died.

“It is the right resource at the right time and certainly last week's incident emphasizes the importance of this work,” says Dia Cirillo, Metro Nashville Senior Policy Advisor.

Right now, a police officer and a mental health counselor respond together to calls at the North and Hermitage precincts. Dispatchers at the Emergency Communications Center know that needs to change.

“I think in the last week or so we’ve had an opportunity to reflect on what other qualifying types of service may be eligible, specific to the incident that occurred a week ago,” said Emergency Communications Center Director, Stephen Martini.

That’s why advocates want to expand the program beyond the two precincts.

“If we receive a request for backup from a neighboring incident or a neighboring agency requesting service, we could seek a mental health co-response unit to respond to calls like this,” Martini explained.

The numbers show it works. In the past seven months, mental health clinicians responded to 1,500 incidents. 800 of those incidents involved someone with a mental health crisis and only a small fraction (2.2%) required officers to use force.

They’re calls MNPD officer Gabriel Centeno responds to.

“Showing up with someone, not in a police uniform does help,” Centeno says. “People have all kinds of different interactions with police officers, sometimes a uniform is disarming.”

Chief John Drake announced last week he plans to expand the Partners in Care program to Midtown and Central precincts soon.

Previously, the Partners in Care program was approved for a one-year pilot and received more than $560,000 in allocated federal funds during the pandemic.