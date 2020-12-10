NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tonight our city will celebrate the start of Hanukkah with a menorah lighting ceremony downtown.
Mayor John Cooper will join Nashville's Jewish community leaders for the virtual ceremony.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will only be available to the public virtually.
Tonight's ceremony will be the 17th annual menorah lighting celebrated by the Mayor's Office.
The ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will be streamed on Mayor Cooper's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.