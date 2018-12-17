Two men claiming to raise money for a basketball camp pulled a gun on a woman in East Nashville and tried to steal her car Sunday night.
Police said these fake fundraiser tactics are common for criminals.
The victim told News4 that the young men approached her quickly asking for money as she was getting out of her car. She said the men then pulled a gun, wanting her car keys.
The woman threw everything she had at the men and ran. When the men couldn’t find her car keys they ran too.
“She said they ran down the alley between sort of our street and the school,” Dana Lucuesta said.
Lacuesta was outside with her daughter just before the attempted carjacking happened.
“It just makes me want to call my husband or my neighbor if I’m coming home alone,” Lacuesta said.
The crime happened just a block from where a 19-year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint. The man forced her to drive to an ATM and then shot her. The woman was able to get away and survived.
“Any crime is scary especially to the victim, and to people who live near by,” neighbor Tom Hardin said.
Police said these crimes should be a reminder to stay vigilant especially since criminals will take advantage of the holiday season when so many people are out and about.
“You're focused on your presents and not on the presence around you,” Hardin said. “You just have to be vigilant because there's always somebody, somewhere will try to take advantage."
Police don’t believe the suspect in the kidnapping is one of the men involved in the recent attempted carjacking.
If you have any information about either case call police.
