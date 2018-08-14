Men smash window of Clarksville dealership, steal 4 cars in shocking video

Surveillance video caught men smashing their way into Clarksville Auto Sales, ransacking the place and disappearing with four cars.
Also in Clarksville, four cars were stolen between the Shadowood Road and Glenridge Lane neighborhoods.
Police said all eight vehicles were stolen between Sunday and Monday in a roughly two-mile space of the city.
“I didn’t come from anything,” said Stassin Sexton, owner of Clarksville Auto Sales. “I started this business with my own money, two cars, a gravel lot and just me.”
In the car business his whole life, Sexton’s Clarksville Auto Sales is the dream he worked so hard to open.
“I don’t get up and go to work every morning,” he said. “I get up and do what I love every morning.”
After five years doing business, Monday morning brought a hard start to the week.
“This is where they threw the hammer in...through this window,” Sexton explained, pointing to a shattered window covered by a wooden board. “They pried open the key box and found specific keys to certain vehicles.”
Sexton said the four men broke in late Sunday night and stole 16 sets of keys, 37 car titles, cash and four vehicles.
Sexton said the four vehicles stolen were a black 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, a maroon 2009 Chevrolet Suburban, a blue 2006 Corvette and a white 2014 Dodge Charger.
“It makes me feel horrible,” Sexton said. “If they can work that hard at this, I’ve got jobs I’d give them.“
Hoping surveillance video can help get the men caught, Sexton said it’s tough watching people help themselves to his hard work.
“It’s very disheartening that people out there are like that, and that’s the lifestyle they chose,” he said. “If they put that effort into something else, who knows what would happen? It’s just a matter of time before they’re caught.”
Clarksville Police describe the vehicles stolen from Shadowood Road and Glenridge Lane as: 2016 Ford F150, TN Tag 2D43A4 2012 Ford, TN Tag 835DD59 Black 2015 GMC Terrain, TN Tag 0L0653 Gray 2018 Nissan Rogue, TN Tag 1K07P1Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.