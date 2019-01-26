NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two men are recovering in the hospital after shooting each other at a home in West Nashville, police say.
According to Lt. Carlos Lara with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., officers responded to a "shots fired" call at a residence on the 300 block of Savannah Court just before 5 p.m. on Saturday but did not locate any victims.
A short time later, two men arrived at Centennial Hospital with gunshot wounds.
According to Lt. Lara, investigators determined that the two men shot and struck each other near the home on Savannah Court.
Both men are being treated for non-life threatening wounds.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released at this time. Stay with News4 for updates.
