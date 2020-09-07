NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - We're all feeling the emotional strain of the pandemic, but a new survey suggests men, in particular, are stressed.
“Their stress levels have increased and half of those admitting this is taking an emotional and a mental toll," said Dr. Frank Jevnikar of the Cleveland Clinic.
Results of a survey from the Cleveland Clinic show 59 percent of men reported feeling isolated, while others are struggling to keep up with their health, with about a quarter admitting they've gained weight and are avoiding the doctor.
“You're going to find people responding, in what we would consider, unreasonable ways," Dr. Jevnikar said. "Where everybody’s shaking their head and saying what's going on with people? Well, they’re at their peak stress.”
In contrast, 45 percent said their health has actually improved during the pandemic.
“There are people that are living through this era that are actually doing better. They're connecting better with their families, they’re taking timeouts and either going for walks, or runs, or enjoying life a little bit more when they don't have to deal with the hustle and bustle of everyday life as it used to be, and I think we can all kind of role model that, just find some daily joy," Jevnikar said. "I think we'll be able to get through this a little bit easier.”
The survey also shows 28 percent of men are sleeping more and 19 percent are eating healthier.
