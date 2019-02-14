NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The suspects in a deadly double shooting outside an East Nashville bar last year appeared in court for their arraignment Thursday.
Demontrey Logsdon and Horace Williamson III are now being charged with carjacking and robbery. They were already charged with murder.
The men are accused of shooting and killing Brandon Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio outside The Cobra bar last August.
A third man, Lacory Lytle, is charged with identity theft for allegedly using one of the victim's credit cards. He was not in court Thursday.
