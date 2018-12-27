NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men were taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint.
Police say Alcardo Slater, 45, and Kevin L. Packer, 30, robbed a man at gunpoint near the 5600 block of Amalie Drive.
Authorities say Slater and Packer then fled in a white Chevrolet pickup and parked in a Walgreens parking lot on Antioch Pike.
Officer Gene Davis spotted the vehicle and took Slater, who is a parolee, into custody.
Police say Packer then fled on foot but was later caught on Bakertown Road.
According to police, a handgun was found inside the white pickup truck.
Packer is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. His bond has been set at $80,000.
Slater, who has prior robbery, cocaine possession, burglary and theft convictions, is charged with facilitation of aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a gun. His bond is $75,000.
