Rutherford County Sex Arrests - 10-28-19
TBI

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested 16 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors in a two-day undercover operation.

The operation, aimed at addressing human trafficking in Rutherford County, began October 24, when authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.

The 16 men and their charges are:

  1. 55-year-old James H. Farmer of Franklin (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  2. 29-year-old Deadrick Darrell Evans of Murfreesboro (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  3. 43-year-old Miguel Erazo of Antioch (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  4. 34-year-old Luis Miguel Garcia-Alvarez of La Vergne (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  5. 30-year-old Paul Florez-Vasquez of Nashville (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  6. 39-year-old Jose Guadalupe Zarate-Flores of Smyrna (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  7. 23-year-old Taylor Moore of Rombauer, MO (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  8. 38-year-old Tony Maddox of Cowan, TN (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  9. 55-year-old Gameel Mesad of La Vergne (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  10. 24-year-old John Thomas Sulkowski of Murfreesboro (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  11. 47-year-old Juan Manuel Tovar of Antioch (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  12. 44-year-old Harry Garcia of Murfreesboro (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  13. 31-year-old Michael Romero of Prospect (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  14. 32-year-old Lian Sian Thang of Smyrna (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  15. 31-year-old Manasranjan Murlidhar Rana of Nashville (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)
  16. 46-year-old Diego Mancilla Martinez of La Vergne (Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act)

All 16 men were booked into Rutherford County Jail.

