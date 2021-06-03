NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The two men charged in the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman submitted not guilty pleas during a video arraignment on Thursday morning.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder in the December 2020 death of Kaufman.

Devaunte Hill appeared immediately after Cowan this morning. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/1arZo7uyhI — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 3, 2021

Both Hill and Cowan appeared via video and entered not guilty pleas.

Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 on the night of Dec. 3 while she was driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West.

Courtroom testimony at a preliminary hearing in January indicated road rage may have led to the shooting.

Hill was arrested a week after the shooting and incriminated himself during an interview with Metro Police detectives.

Cowan was arrested and charged in January 2021.