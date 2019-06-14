MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A veterinarian at the Memphis Zoo helped save an injured bald eagle, the zoo announced on Friday.
The bald eagle was brought to the Memphis Zoo’s onsite animal hospital in January. It is believed the eagle had been hit by a vehicle and suffered multiple fractures that punctured through the skin on its right wing.
Senior Veterinarian Dr. Felicia Knightly was able to examine the bird and stabilize it.
“Any fracture that isn’t stabilized as soon as it happens has the propensity to get worse,” said Knightly. “You can end up with permanent damage of soft tissue - and it’s amazingly painful, so the bird also remains in a state of shock.”
She determined that a partial amputation was necessary to give the bird the best quality of life possible.
The eagle is recovering well at Memphis Zoo and hospital staff are hopeful the bird will have a healthy and happy future.
To read more about the bald eagle’s journey, click here.
