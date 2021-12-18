University of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Memphis-Tennessee basketball game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

UT said the game was canceled "due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program."

After the cancelation, UT Coach Rick Barnes announced that Volunteers would hold an inter-squad scrimmage for fans on Saturday morning. However, a short time later, UT announced that fans could not attend the scrimmage.

UT said it would refund all tickets via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times depending on the purchase method.

 

