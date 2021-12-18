NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Memphis-Tennessee basketball game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
UT said the game was canceled "due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program."
Today’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase.— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 18, 2021
After the cancelation, UT Coach Rick Barnes announced that Volunteers would hold an inter-squad scrimmage for fans on Saturday morning. However, a short time later, UT announced that fans could not attend the scrimmage.
When this tweet was sent, we were of the belief fans could still access the arena. That was not the case + we apologize for the confusionLike you, we’re disappointed in today’s outcome. Y’all showed up in force. We hate to have lost an opportunity to play in front of #VolNation https://t.co/XcJh5OY2lS— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 18, 2021
UT said it would refund all tickets via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times depending on the purchase method.
