NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Memphis Police Department reported Tuesday morning that 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark, the subject of an Amber Alert issued on Monday, has been found safe.

Braylen Clark has been located and is safe! Suspect Barry Medlock is still at large. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips on Medlock's whereabouts. https://t.co/OdmZR9zgGV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 29, 2021

Police believed the baby had been taken by his non-custodial father, Barry Medlock. Medlock is wanted by Memphis Police on an unrelated charge of second-degree murder.

Police said Tuesday that Medlock is still at large.

