NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Memphis Police Department reported Tuesday morning that 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark, the subject of an Amber Alert issued on Monday, has been found safe.

Police believed the baby had been taken by his non-custodial father, Barry Medlock. Medlock is wanted by Memphis Police on an unrelated charge of second-degree murder.

Police said Tuesday that Medlock is still at large.

