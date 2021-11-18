MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – Memphis Police have released photos of two suspects in the shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.
According to police, investigators obtained video surveillance that shows two suspects leaving a white two-door Mercedes Benz with guns.
The shooting took place Wednesday on 2370 Airways Boulevard. Police state that the suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot him several times.
Police arrived at the scene at 12:24 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the scene.
The rapper was born in Chicago as Adolph Thornton Jr. He was 36 years old.
Memphis Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
No arrest have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
