MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say threatened police officers and rolled up marijuana in front of them.
Local news outlet WHBQ-TV reports 20-year-old Lemink Mitchell was arrested Tuesday at a home on Labonte Drive northeast of downtown Memphis.
Court documents provided to the station showed that officials were called because Mitchell's mother wanted her son removed from the home after he threatened to kill her for making him leave.
Mitchell also threatened to kill responding officers, saying "He don't give a [expletive] that officers are right there. He is going to do what he want to do." Mitchell then reportedly rolled up some weed in front of officers before trying to escape the home.
Investigators were able to take him into custody after a short pursuit.
Mitchell is facing charges of evading arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal attempted retaliation for past actions, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently housed in Shelby County jail.
