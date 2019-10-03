MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A first degree murder suspect from Memphis has been arrested in Murfreesboro.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it received credible information that 19-year-old DeAndre Jones was possibly in the Mid-State. Troopers found Jones at the Knights Inn on South church Street in Murfreesboro.
Troopers obtained a search warrant for Jones' room and Troopers with THP's Special Operations Unit were activated as a precaution to serve the warrant.
Before Special Operations arrived, two people exited the room and were taken into custody along with three other people still in the room, including Jones. Troopers searched the room and found a loaded .380 handgun, two ounces of marijuana and scales.
In total, THP arrested five people:
- 19-year-old DeAndre Jones of Memphis- first degree murder, possession of unlawful weapon with intent, possession of schedule VI felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- 20-year-old Lawrence Dunlap of Memphis- Possession of unlawful weapon with intent, possession of schedule VI felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- 19-year-old Torrence Dunlap of Memphis- Possession of unlawful weapon with intent, possession of schedule VI felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- 18-year-old Craige Strickland of Memphis- Possession of unlawful weapon with intent, possession of schedule VI felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- 19-year-old Michael Jones of Memphis- Possession of unlawful weapon with intent, possession of schedule VI felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.
All five suspects are being held in the Rutherford County Jail.
