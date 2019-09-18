MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – A Shelby County Sheriffs Deputy remains in the hospital after being shot multiple times while serving a felony warrant.
Around 3:30pm Wednesday, officers with a Multi-Agency Gang Unit, Memphis Police and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were serving felony warrants at a mobile home on Haven Circle near Elvis Presley Boulevard and I-240.
“At some point during the search [officers] encountered an armed individual,” reads a statement from TBI. “During the confrontation, shots were fired and the individual was fatally wounded.”
TBI has not released the name of the man who was killed or whether he was the subject of the warrants.
"One of our officers was struck several times, we're thinking five or six,” says Chief Deputy Scott Wright with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “He was hit in the leg and upper torso. We don't know yet if they're going to have to operate. He was shot five or six times. He's lucky to be alive."
A second deputy was also injured in the incident. Authorities say he was bitten by a dog and is now out of the hospital.
TBI will now handle the investigation, which is procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting in Tennessee.
“TBI Agents will do their best to create a very thorough investigative file for the district attorney general,” says Keli McAlister, Public Information Officer for TBI.
