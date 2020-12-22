NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A couple from Memphis, Tennessee was arrested at a Nashville motel after being caught sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.
Bernard Wilson, 36, and his girlfriend, Brittany King, 30, both of Memphis, are jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond each on a charge of trafficking for a commercial sex act.
Metro Police Department's newly created Special Victims Division received information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that the 15-year-old, who was reported as a runaway on October 12th, was pictured on a website known to advertise for prostitution and was believed to be in the Nashville area.
With this information, an undercover officer made contact with the couple by phone with the number provided and was directed to come to a motel room on Percy Priest Drive.
When the undercover officer arrived, the 15-year-old was there and agreed to engage in sex acts for $200. The officer identified himself, detained the teenager, and sent word to the other undercover officers to detain Wilson and King, who were seen coming out of the motel room minutes earlier.
The couple was waiting in King's Mercedes in the parking lot.
The cell phone the undercover detective called to set up the meeting is owned by King, but was being carried by Wilson.
He was also in sole possession of the key to the motel room, which was rented by King.
“The circumstances of this case are horrible, but are indicative as to why this police department formed a Special Victims Division that can focus on the perpetrators of human trafficking and sex crimes, while helping victims get important medical and emotional support,” Chief John Drake said.
It has not yet been determined exactly when or where the 15-year-old met up with the couple.
