Jordan and Aileen Stevens - September 2020
 

Jordan and Aileen Stevens (Photo submitted)

 

MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Community members are planning a vigil for Jordan Stevens, the man killed when he and his pregnant wife Aileen were taken hostage during a string of incidents on Interstate 24 in Coffee County Sunday.

Jordan's father told News4 the vigil will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hickory Creek Elementary in McMinnville. 

On Sunday, authorities said the suspect Dangelo Dorsey shot two people inside a car before trying to carjack several other people.

Dorsey is then accused of carjacking Jordan and Aileen while the couple was on their way to church, holding them hostage for hours. Dorsey ordered them to drive him back to their home, where he took two guns and another car. 

Dorsey then shot and killed Jordan and left his body in an area near the Bonnaroo grounds, before taking Aileen along with him again. 

TBI agents say Dorsey later took his own life after crashing the Stevens' car with Aileen still inside.

Aileen is pregnant with a baby girl. Aileen is recovering while the baby is expected to be OK.

GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend to help Aileen. 

News 4 will have more on the vigil at 10 p.m.

