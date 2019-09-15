NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters throughout Tennessee held a second tribute this week for the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.
The 10th Annual Memorial Stair Climb was held on Sunday at the Snodgrass Tennessee Tower.
There were 343 firefighters wearing full turn-out gear at the tower. They climbed 110 flights with full gear on, the height of the World Trade Center towers in New York City. The number also marks the number of firefighters who lost their lives that day trying to save others.
“We’ve had them come from California, Texas, they come from all over,” said Ben West. “There are climbs all over the United States and they choose to come here. They say we do a good job memorializing, so we take pride in that.”
The tribute is also demanding.
Firefighters were grouped into companies of seven for safety purposes. Each team climbed 28 stories four times to complete 110 stories.
