WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Friday night, the Waverly community gathered to honor the 20 lives lost in the deadly flash floods over the weekend. It takes a kind heart like Tonia Newton, who continues to give her love to Waverly after people she loved were washed away.
“We lost everything,” Newton says. “We lost a family member. We had his funeral today.”
Michael Phillips and his family lost their home as well, but their lives were saved by friends.
“We live over ground zero pretty much,” Phillips says.
“My neighbors are the reason that this memorial isn’t for us,” his wife Ariel Phillips comments.
While Friday night’s vigil isn’t for the Phillips family, they are honoring their two family members and friends who died Saturday morning. The memorial also caught the heart and stomachs of the Crochet brothers out of southwest Louisiana. They brought a whole pot of jambalaya to feed Waverly.
“We understand what they are going through,” says Kim Crochet. “Not quite the tragedy of death that you all are going through here, but we are in hurricane country down there.” While the people at Friday’s vigil have seen Waverly at it’s worse, every person in the crowd has their own story of hope and resilience.
“You drive down these roads you see the houses in the middle of the street and in the middle of places where they shouldn’t be,” says Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.
“This week I wondered “what if” in a couple situations,” says Waverly Mayor Wallace Frazier. “What if our students had been in session up the street here? Can you imagine what that event might have been like?”
After everything the community has lost, the people of Waverly aren’t going anywhere. They’ll keep showering the city in their own flood of love.
“We just love it here,” Newton says. “My kids grew up here. Played sports here. Graduated.”
