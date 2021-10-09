NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A former Metro Police officer is being honored out west after being killed during a DEA investigation.
Michael Garbo was confronting two suspects out in Arizona. Then soon after, the suspects started firing guns. Security cameras caught part of the incident.
DEA agents had found bulk marijuana on Amtrak train before the deadly shooting in Arizona, court documents say
The deadly shooting on an Amtrak train in Arizona on Monday erupted after US Drug Enforcement Administration agents recovered large amounts of marijuana on board, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Garbo has a local tie, having served on the Metro Police Department until 2005 and assisted in many drug busts.
Multiple sources confirmed to News4 that a DEA agent killed in a shooting at an Amtrak station in Tucson, AZ, on Monday was a former Metro Police officer.
A memorial service and funeral took place on Friday morning out in Tucson.
