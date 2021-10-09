A former Metro Police officer is being honored out west after he was killed during a DEA investigation.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A former Metro Police officer is being honored out west after being killed during a DEA investigation.

Michael Garbo was confronting two suspects out in Arizona. Then soon after, the suspects started firing guns. Security cameras caught part of the incident.

Garbo has a local tie, having served on the Metro Police Department until 2005 and assisted in many drug busts.

A memorial service and funeral took place on Friday morning out in Tucson.

