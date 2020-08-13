NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A motorcycle ride memorial for fallen Brentwood Police officer Destin Legieza will take place this Saturday.
Legieza was killed in June after a woman crashed into his police car on his way back to the precinct at the end of his shift.
The woman has been charged, accused of driving drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road.
The ride will start at Crusty Grunt Cycles at 10 a.m. and will end at Vikings Pizza where there will be a big luncheon hosted for participants.
Registration for the event will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Several members of the Brentwood Police Department are expected to attend.
