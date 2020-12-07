NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over the next several hours, a number of memorial ceremonies will be held to remember the Pearl Harbor bombings, which happened 79 years ago today.
On December 7, 1941, hundreds of Imperial Japanese Navy bombers carried out a surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard in Hawaii.
21 ships in the American Pacific fleet were either sunk or damaged.
More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack, which officially brought the United States into World War II.
An annual commemoration ceremony will be held at the historic site this morning, but will be closed to the public.
A moment of silence will also be observed at 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time.
