NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Family, friends and fellow musicians will gather Thursday evening to remember the life of Dillon Gasca, the Nashville man killed on I-40 over the weekend.
The 28-year-old musician was walking on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane when he was struck and killed by a car.
Family members tell News4 a memorial event will be held for Dillon Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Paddy-O Furniture store on Sidco Drive.
A GoFundMe page was created by Dillon's family to help with funeral costs. You can contribute to the fund by clicking here.
