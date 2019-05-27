MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of residents were at a birthday party celebrating a beloved World War II veteran.

Monday was proclaimed Max Anderson Day in Wilson County. He was recognized by the governor and several local politicians. The crowd even sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

“I thank every one of you for all the greetings on my birthday and I thank the lord for 100 years living on earth on this beautiful planet,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s wife of 70 years was also at the ceremony near the Mount Juliet train station.

Madison

In Madison on Monday, nearly 40,000 flags flew at the Nashville National Cemetery.

There is a flag on every grave to honor every soldier buried there.

The families of those soldiers came there on Monday to reflect on their time with their lost loved ones.

One man came to visit his dad’s grave as well as a friend who died in Vietnam and had a message for the younger people.

“This is just such a place of honor and reflection. We know dad isn’t here, but it’s a nice place to fell a little closer to him,” said Shawn Hunt. “He was always a public servant and was continually always talking about giving back and doing things for the community and others.

“My message to young people is to ask the older folks more questions. I wish we had done that.”

Old Hickory

In Old Hickory, the Cedar Creek Community Band performed the national anthem at a ceremony at the Old Hickory Veterans Memorial Park.

Army Sgt. Dillon B. Foxx was also honored at the event. He died in 2010 while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom. A plaque was dedicated in his honor.