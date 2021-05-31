NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Events across Middle Tennessee, both in-person and virtual, will remember our fallen heroes and the sacrifice they made for our country this Memorial Day.
Murfreesboro Healing Field: Next to First United Methodist Church, 265 West Thompson Lane.
This Memorial Day, please consider spending time remembering & honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces by visiting a Healing Field® or Field of Honor® near you. For a complete list and the locations visit https://t.co/xdGrLtSnuB pic.twitter.com/W4jw6yHuNo— Colonial Flag Foundation (@1stfieldofhonor) May 28, 2021
The Isaacs Memorial Day Concert @ Veterans Park in Hendersonville: 2 p.m..
City of Franklin Annual Memorial Day Ceremony: Veterans Park in Five-Points Downtown, 10 a.m..
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony returns Monday led by the Williamson County Office of Veterans Service. There will be the traditional music, speakers, and remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country to protect our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/RAoegP23w6— City of Franklin (@CityOfFranklin) May 30, 2021
Mt. Juliet Memorial Day Fireworks Display: Main Street/W. Division Street, 8:15 p.m..
Memorial Day Firework Display: A firework display will launch tomorrow (5/31) around 8:15p from the area W. Division St near Main St. The show will last approx. 30 mins, and it is organized by Needham’s Nursery. https://t.co/NAAWDDHEgz— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 31, 2021
Town of Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony, Lee Victory Recreation Park, 11 a.m..
21st Annual Memorial Day Dash: Adventure Science Center, 7:30 a.m.
City of Brentwood Flags Display:
