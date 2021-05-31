TOPSHOT-US-WAR-MEMORIAL_DAY

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Events across Middle Tennessee, both in-person and virtual, will remember our fallen heroes and the sacrifice they made for our country this Memorial Day.

Murfreesboro Healing Field: Next to First United Methodist Church, 265 West Thompson Lane. 

The Isaacs Memorial Day Concert @ Veterans Park in Hendersonville: 2 p.m..

City of Franklin Annual Memorial Day Ceremony: Veterans Park in Five-Points Downtown, 10 a.m..

Mt. Juliet Memorial Day Fireworks Display: Main Street/W. Division Street, 8:15 p.m.. 

Town of Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony, Lee Victory Recreation Park, 11 a.m.. 

21st Annual Memorial Day Dash: Adventure Science Center, 7:30 a.m. 

City of Brentwood Flags Display: 

To submit a Memorial Day event, please email news@wsmv.com.

