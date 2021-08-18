NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of Governor Bill Lee's own COVID-19 task force members spoke out against the governor's recent executive order, which allows parents to opt their children out of school district mask mandates. 

Infectious disease expert Dr. Sara Cross joined the governor's COVID task force in March 2020 after specializing in the field for 11 years.

On Tuesday, Dr. Cross spoke out against the governor's order and emphasized the safety and effectiveness of masks against COVID-19. 

"Carbon dioxide does not build up. Children do not learn less while wearing masks," she said. 

Dr. Cross says the pandemic, now in its second year, is the single most important public health emergency in our lifetime. 

She pointed out that the Delta variant, which the CDC says now accounts for 99 percent of U.S. cases, is impacting children at an alarming rate. 

Cross pleaded with Tennesseans that misinformation and politics are going to kill innocent children if masks are not mandated. 

"I fear for my six-year-old daughter and all children, what will happen if masks are no longer worn in schools," she said. "Opting out of wearing masks is putting all of our children in harm's way." 

Dr. Cross added that when people get sick, they go to the hospital or the doctor, they don't go to the state capitol for medical advice. She says Tennesseans should listen to health experts when it comes to COVID-19.

